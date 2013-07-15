MEXICO CITY, July 15 Some local lenders to
Mexican homebuilder Geo voted against signing an
agreement the company recently reached with its major bank
lenders to restructure its debt, according to a statement on
Monday with Mexico's stock exchange.
The lenders hold local debt certificates that are backed by
Geo assets.
Geo, which is struggling with a heavy debt load and slowing
home sales, said in June its main bank creditors had also agreed
not to bring any new legal proceedings against the company and
to suspend existing lawsuits.
The builder said in April that it had hired a financial
adviser to restructure its debt, which totaled 13.8 billion
Mexican pesos (US$1.1 billion) at the end of March.
Geo has also hired investment bank Rothschild to help in its
restructuring process.