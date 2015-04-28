BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Creditors to Geo, once Mexico's biggest homebuilder, have agreed to exchange 28.5 billion pesos ($1.87 billion) in debt for a 91 percent stake in the company, Geo's director of restructuring, Orlando Loera, said on Tuesday.
Loera said that the capitalization plan still has to be approved by shareholders in a meeting on May 6, and by the judge overseeing bankruptcy proceedings.
The company has been under bankruptcy protection since last April. Its shares have been suspended since 2013 for not reporting financial statements. ($1 = 15.2271 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.