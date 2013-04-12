BRIEF-Independence Gold announces $2 mln Yukon exploration budget
* Independence Gold - board has approved a $2 million exploration budget for yukon which will include drill testing co's 100% owned boulevard project
MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo, struggling under a heavy debt load and sinking sales of its low-income homes, said it is starting a restructuring process.
The company said it hired advisers Fians Capital to help with the restructuring.
Geo shares were down 5 percent in afternoon trading.
* KB Home names Fred Wyborski as president of its Orlando division