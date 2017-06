Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks next to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero/Files

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Saturday that Mexico will defend free trade in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and that it will protect foreign investors in Mexico.

Pena Nieto spoke in Mexico City alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said both Germany and Mexico were committed to free trade.

