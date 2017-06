Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to people at a pavilion during an event of the Dual Year Germany-Mexico, at the Revolution Monument in Mexico City, Mexico June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that putting up walls will not solve problems that countries are seeing due to immigration.

Speaking in Mexico City alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Merkel said the history showed only when empires have gotten on well with their neighbors have migration pressures been resolved in a way that ensured stability.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)