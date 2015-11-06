CHICAGO/MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Monsanto Co
on Friday denied that plantings of its genetically modified
soybeans have impacted bees, led to deforestation or caused
damage to the honey production industry in two Mexican states.
Mexico's Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked a move to allow
the planting of genetically modified soya seeds in the southern
Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatan, arguing that indigenous
communities that had fought the move should be consulted before
it was approved.
Honey producers in the two states as well as the neighboring
state of Quintana Roo had protested against the genetically
modified soybean permits, arguing they created a contamination
risks for their produce.
Monsanto, which was on the court docket's list of interested
parties in the case, said in a statement Wednesday it respected
the court's decision and would wait to see the full text of the
ruling.
On Friday, in response to questions from Reuters, Monsanto
denied any link between its soybean seeds and honey production
woes.
"We do not accept accusations that put us as responsible for
deforestation and illegal logging in the municipality of
Hopelchén, Campeche, or any place of the Republic, because our
work is rigidly attached to the guidelines provided by law," the
company said in a statement.
The court said on Wednesday that the five justices had voted
unanimously to grant an injunction against Mexico's agriculture
ministry SAGARPA, which had given permission for the plantings.
The full text of the decision is still pending.
A group of organizations including Greenpeace, which
supported the injunction against the permits, hailed the ruling
as "historic" and called for authorities to guarantee the right
to previous consultation in the future.
Monsanto said in the statement that in the Yucatan Peninsula
during the period in question, an estimated 44,000 hectares
(108,726 acres) of soybeans were planted, of which 13,000 were
from Monsanto seeds.
In the municipality of Hopelchen, Monsanto's soybeans were
sown in 4,261 hectares of the 15,000 planted, the company said.
The company blamed problems in the Mexican honey sector on
increasing prices and production volumes among Mexico's honey
producers.
"There is not evidence that the exports of honey are
affected by GM soybeans," the company said.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago and Tomas Sarmiento
in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Plumb)