IGUALA, March 15 Three employees of Canadian
miner Goldcorp Inc were found dead, family members said,
after they were believed to have been abducted in restive
southwestern Mexico.
The corpses were found on Friday in a mass grave in Guerrero
state and showed signs of torture, the relatives said. It was
the same state where 43 trainee teachers were abducted late last
year and apparently massacred, in an incident that sparked
President Enrique Pena Nieto's deepest political crisis.
State authorities declined to comment when asked about the
discovery.
The state prosecutor's office said on March 6 that four
employees of Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold producer by
market value, had possibly been kidnapped. Prior to their
disappearance, they were believed to be headed home after
finishing their shifts at the Los Filos mine.
The fourth employee has since been freed, according to
family members.
"The information available to us about this incident is
limited, however the disappearance of the employees was
unrelated to their role with Goldcorp," Goldcorp spokeswoman
Christine Marks wrote in an e-mail on Sunday.
"The employees were not at the mine conducting Goldcorp
business or in Goldcorp-supplied transportation at the time of
the incident," she added.
