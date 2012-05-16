* Central bank sees 2012 inflation below 4 pct ceiling

* Upgrades growth outlook to 3.25 to 4.25 pct

* Bank chief Carstens says peso not sole rate cut trigger

By Michael O'Boyle and Krista Hughes

MEXICO CITY, May 16 Mexico's central bank lifted its growth forecast for this year and policymakers said the peso would rebound from a slump even as it warned a recovery in the currency would not automatically trigger an interest rate cut.

In its quarterly inflation report, the Banco de Mexico said it saw economic growth this year in a range of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent, up from the 3 percent to 4 percent seen three months earlier.

Mexico has kept its key interest rate on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009 as it attempted to maintain a balance between a recovering economy, a weak currency and an uncertain global environment.

In its last policy statement, the central bank put an improvement in global markets - seen as code for a stronger peso - as the first in a checklist of preconditions for a rate cut, but Mexico's central bank chief Agustin Carstens cautioned it was not the only one.

"Without a doubt, external conditions have been one of the factors which, on different occasions, have prevented lower borrowing costs, but I would not dare to say that this was the only trigger for that decision," he told reporters at a news conference to present the report.

Markets have written off the chance of a change to rates any time soon, in contrast to the region's biggest economy, Brazil, which is seen easing policy further. .

Deepening concerns about Europe have contributed to a 9 percent slide in the peso since mid-March, reviving the risks to Mexican inflation from higher import prices.

A weaker peso helps growth in export-oriented Mexico, and Carstens said he expected it effect on inflation to remain moderate.

The central bank chief said the peso had been hurt by the debt crisis in Europe and that its value did not reflect Mexico's economic fundamentals.

"The possibility of a catastrophic event in Europe has done much to increase risk aversion," he said. "When the volatility subsides, it will likely mean a reversal for the peso."

The central bank stuck with forecasts for inflation to come in between 3 and 4 percent for both 2012 and 2013, but said it would approach the central bank's target of 3 percent next year.

For 2013, its economic growth forecast range of 3 percent to 4 percent remained unchanged.

The government has an official forecast for growth in 2012 of 3.5 percent, but officials are optimistic growth this year may match last year's 3.9 percent growth rate on the back of a pick-up in the United States, its main trading partner.

First-quarter growth figures due on Thursday are expected to show the economy expanded 1.34 percent in the first quarter, from a meager 0.4 percent at the end of last year, and up 4.5 percent compared to the same period in 2011.