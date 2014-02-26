MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican corn miller and
tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday its
fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled from the year-earlier
period, helped by a sharp drop in financing costs that offset
weaker revenue.
The company reported a profit of 2.097 billion pesos ($160
million), compared to a profit of 1.115 billion pesos in the
year earlier period.
Revenue fell 2 percent to 13.666 billion pesos and sales
volume also fell 3 percent, hurt by a dip in government sales,
the company said.
Offsetting the lower revenue, the company said financing
costs fell 25 percent in comparison with the year-earlier period
as Gruma paid less on its U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
Gruma shares closed up 0.57 percent at 107.86 pesos before
the company reported its results.