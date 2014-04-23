MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican corn miller and
tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday first-quarter profit
nearly tripled, helped by improved operational performance and a
lower tax bill.
The company reported a profit of 621.9 million pesos ($47.6
million), compared with 209.2 million pesos in the year-earlier
period.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 13.4 billion pesos.
Gruma shares closed slightly up 0.04 percent at 109.28 pesos
before the company reported its results.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March)
(Writing by Elinor Comlay; Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)