MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday first-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped by improved operational performance and a lower tax bill.

The company reported a profit of 621.9 million pesos ($47.6 million), compared with 209.2 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 13.4 billion pesos.

Gruma shares closed slightly up 0.04 percent at 109.28 pesos before the company reported its results.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Writing by Elinor Comlay; Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)