MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT
has approved a plan from dominant broadcaster Televisa that lays
out how the company will share infrastructure with competitors in order to avoid
stiff penalties tied to its share of controlling more than half the market, the
watchdog said on Tuesday.
The plan is part of a process that Televisa, the world's biggest provider of
Spanish-language television content, must complete in order to trim its market
share since being named the sector's dominant player by the regulator earlier
this year.
The Televisa plan approved by IFT covers so-called passive infrastructure,
including masts, towers and other transmission equipment.
A sweeping telecommunications reform signed into law by President Enrique
Pena Nieto last year seeks to curtail the market power exercised by Televisa as
well as tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil in the mobile and fixed
line telephone sector.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Ken Wills)