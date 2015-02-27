BRIEF-AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.28
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico broadcaster Televisa on Thursday reported a 1.6 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit.
The company reported a profit of 2.504 billion pesos ($169.79 million), up from 2.464 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
NEW YORK, May 5 Paul Singer's hedge fund firm Elliott Management Corp raised more than $5 billion in about 24 hours this week, citing a major potential investment opportunity at a time when Singer said financial markets could face a disruption after being distorted by years of economic stimulus.