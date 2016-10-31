MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's Grupo Axo, an
apparel and home goods franchiser that markets brands like Tommy
Hilfiger and Victoria's Secret, plans to raise about 2 billion
pesos ($105.88 million) in an initial public offering, three
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The company, partially owned by restaurant operator Alsea
and brokerage Evercore, announced plans last week to
list its shares. It did not disclose the number of shares, nor
the amount expected to be raised from the listing, which is
scheduled for December, according to a filing with the local
bourse.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The offering, which is underwritten by Credit Suisse and
brokerage GBM, will also be placed in Chile, Colombia and Peru
through the Latin American Integrated Market, or MILA.
($1 = 18.8902 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar;
Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and David Gregorio)