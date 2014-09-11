MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican hotel group Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe expects to raise up to 948.8 million pesos ($71.91 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at between 10 and 12 pesos per share, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe said it plans to sell up to 86.25 million shares, including an over-allotment option. The listing is set to price on Thursday, with trading of the company's shares beginning on Friday.

The company operates at the higher-end of Mexico's beach hotel sector, running several Hilton Worldwide franchises.

Last year, the company postponed a proposed $250 million IPO after not garnering enough demand.

Stock issues have been relatively slow this year after Mexican companies and real estate investment trusts raised a record $11.7 billion in initial public offerings and follow-on stock issues in 2013.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Miral Fahmy)