MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a sharp decline in general costs.

In a filing with the Mexican stock exchange, the company said profit increased to $434.5 million from $311 million in the same period last year.

Revenue slipped 3 percent to $2.326 billion. General costs fell to $65 million from $400 million.

Grupo Mexico shares closed down 0.5 percent at 41.48 pesos on Thursday. The shares are down 11 percent this year.