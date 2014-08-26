MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexican miner Grupo Mexico
faces a possible fine of 40 million pesos for a toxic river
spill, plus the cost of cleaning it up, which could amount to
hundreds of millions of pesos, a government agency said on
Tuesday.
The federal attorney general's office for environmental
protection (Profepa) says the spill at the Buenavista copper
mine earlier this pumped 40,000 cubic meters of toxic mining
acid into the Bacanuchi river.
The Buenavista mine, located in the northern state of
Sonora, holds the world's largest proven copper reserves.
Profepa said the clean up of the spill could cost hundreds
or even billions of pesos. The mine is operated by Buenavista
del Cobre, a Grupo Mexico subsidiary.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)