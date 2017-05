MEXICO CITY, April 27 Grupo Mexico's first-quarter profit fell 6.18 percent, the company said on Tuesday.

Grupo Mexico said first-quarter profit fell to $372.6 million from $397 million in the year-earlier period.

The company said revenue for the January-March period was $2 billion, down 3.92 percent from the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)