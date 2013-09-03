MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico expects to produce 820,000 tonnes of copper in 2013, down 3.5 percent from its previous estimate, the president of the company's Minera Mexico subsidiary said on Tuesday.

Grupo Mexico sees copper output of between 900,000 and 910,000 tonnes in 2014, and expects production of 1 million tonnes in 2015, Xavier Garcia de Quevedo said at an event in Mexico City.