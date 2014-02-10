MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo
has reached an agreement with Circle K to sell its Extra
convenience stores in Mexico, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
The sale includes 878 Extra stores but the cost of the
transaction was not disclosed, a Modelo spokeswoman told
Reuters.
The sale to Circle K, a unit of Canada's Alimentation
Couche-Tard Inc, awaits regulatory approval.
Prior to the announcement, Circle K had 150 convenience
stores in Mexico, a tiny fraction of the 12,000 outlets the
company runs worldwide, according to Circle K's website.
Grupo Modelo, which makes Corona beer among
others brands, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the
world's biggest brewer.
Mexico's convenience store market is currently dominated by
the Oxxo chain, owned by Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA
, which operates more than 11,0000 stores in the
country.