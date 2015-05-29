May 27 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo , maker of Corona beer, said on Friday it would invest 2.8 billion pesos ($182.17 million) to build an aluminum can plant in Mexico's southeastern state of Yucatan.

Modelo, which is owned by the world's largest brewer Anheuser Busch InBev, announced in January it would invest 2.2 billion pesos on a brewery in Yucatan, increasing its production capacity by more than 8 per cent.

Construction on the two plants, which will be built next to each other, will begin in the second half of this year, said Grupo Modelo Director Ricardo Tadeu at an event in Yucatan.

The brewery's initial yearly capacity will be 500 million liters, he said. ($1 = 15.3705 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Christian Plumb)