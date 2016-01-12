By Dave Graham
| LOS MOCHIS, Mexico
LOS MOCHIS, Mexico Jan 12 Immensely rich from
flooding the United States with cocaine, Mexican drug kingpin
Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman could afford the fastest cars on earth -
but in an ironic twist of fate, the one he hijacked as he tried
to avoid recapture was a clunker.
Guzman and a top henchman stole a white Volkswagen Jetta at
gunpoint as they emerged from a drainage tunnel on Friday after
crawling a mile through an underground drain from a house they
were using. Mexican marines had raided the house.
With 113,218 miles (182,208 km) on its odometer, the grubby
car was well past its prime. The seats were torn and the leather
steering wheel cover was peeling off. A local mechanic said on
Tuesday the owner of the vehicle said the transmission was
damaged.
Guzman ditched the car after driving around a mile, and
stole a second vehicle, a red Ford Focus. After stealing that
car, witnesses said, he obeyed the rules of the road and waited
at a stop light for around two minutes.
"They respected the law," said Karim Barajas, 42, who works
at a car repair shop opposite where Guzman dumped the first car
and took the second. "They set off normally, nice and slow."
The capo, who is now back in the same maximum security
prison he escaped from six months ago, almost got away.
Federal police chasing reports of stolen cars had no idea
they were onto the world's most wanted drug lord.
"No-one knew who was in the cars," said local police chief
Gerardo Amarillas.
