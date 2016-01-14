MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Details of flirtatious phone
messaging chats between Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo"
Guzman and actress Kate del Castillo have gripped Mexico, and an
official said his "obsession" with her led him to lower his
guard and be caught.
Guzman, 57, was arrested in the northern city of Los Mochis
on Friday, six months after a dramatic second jailbreak through
a tunnel in his cell. He is now back in the same prison.
Mexican authorities said they intercepted a series of
instant message conversations in which del Castillo, 43,
brokered a secret meeting between Guzman, herself and Hollywood
star Sean Penn in October, helping them trace the kingpin.
A senior government official, who declined to be identified,
said one reason Guzman left his redoubt in the Sierra Madre
mountains of Sinaloa for Los Mochis was because he was desperate
to set up another meeting with the Los Angeles-based actress.
"I'll look after you more than my own eyes," Guzman said,
according to transcripts of the exchanges published by newspaper
Milenio on Wednesday. "I'm very moved," she replied. "Nobody has
ever looked after me."
The government official said the messages were genuine and
that Guzman "had a kind of obsession" with the actress that was
his undoing.
Del Castillo took to Twitter to thank her supporters and
wrote: "Not surprisingly many have chosen to make up items they
think will make good stories and that aren't truthful."
She pledged to give her story in due course.
The warmth between the drug lord and the actress has
surprised even Mexicans inured to the often
stranger-than-fiction events of the drug war. Stores in Mexico
City on Wednesday sold piñatas resembling the pair, with "del
Castillo" brandishing a pistol with "I love Chapo" written
across it.
The newspaper said some of the messages were copied from an
intercepted phone used by one of Guzman's lawyers. Another of
his lawyers said reports the two were close were "speculation."
Later messages between the two appear to have been retrieved
from a Blackberry device that a lawyer bought for del Castillo
on Guzman's orders. The kingpin wanted her to have a pink
handset but in the end agreed to gray.
Guzman's ties with del Castillo began publicly in 2012 when
the actress, who has fronted campaigns for L'Oreal and Ford,
wrote an open letter calling on the capo to "traffic in
goodness" and saying she believed more in him than the
government.
'YOU'RE MAKING ME BLUSH'
The conversation carried on after the meeting with Penn at a
time when authorities were in hot pursuit of Guzman, who
narrowly escaped a raid authorities say was made possible by
leads gathered from his contacts with del Castillo.
Guzman comes across in the messages as increasingly
enamoured with the actress, while she tries to talk about work,
including an unnamed project involving people in Hollywood.
"I haven't slept much since I saw you. I'm so excited about
our story," she wrote on Oct. 10. "I'm more excited about you
than the story," Guzman writes. "You're making me blush," del
Castillo responds.
Copies of TV episodes of "La Reina de Sur," del Castillo's
most famous role, portraying a fictional trafficker, were found
in the safehouse Guzman was hiding in prior to his capture.
In one exchange, del Castillo said a contact had arranged
for a U.S. lawyer to defend Guzman and his sons.
The kingpin was impressed.
"Come now because I'm dying to look after you, the way it
should be," he wrote. "You're the best in this world, there's no
way I can repay you for what you've done for me and my
children."
