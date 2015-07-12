A policeman inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint outside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, after drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escaped, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY Mexican authorities found a tunnel stretching more than 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) which Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman used to escape from his high-security prison, the country's National Security Commissioner said on Sunday.

The tunnel, which began in his cell, led to a building outside the prison walls, Monte Alejandro Rubido said in a news conference.

Eighteen people are being transferred to Mexico City for questioning over Guzman's escape, Rubido said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)