Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MEXICO CITY Mexican authorities found a tunnel stretching more than 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) which Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman used to escape from his high-security prison, the country's National Security Commissioner said on Sunday.
The tunnel, which began in his cell, led to a building outside the prison walls, Monte Alejandro Rubido said in a news conference.
Eighteen people are being transferred to Mexico City for questioning over Guzman's escape, Rubido said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.