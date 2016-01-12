MEXICO CITY Jan 12 Before his brazen jailbreak
last year, notorious drug boss Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman instructed
his lawyers to trademark his name, giving Mexican authorities
their first clue he wanted to make a film of his life, local
media said on Tuesday.
The world's most wanted drug kingpin, Guzman was recaptured
last week in northwest Mexico and is now back in the same
maximum security prison be escaped from in July via a tunnel
that burrowed right up into his cell.
During his previous 17 month stint behind bars, Guzman asked
his lawyers to begin the process of trade-marking his name with
the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), Mexican
journalist Carlos Loret de Mola said. However, IMPI denied his
request.
IMPI could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to documents seen by Reuters, IMPI rejected two
applications to trademark the names "Joaquin El Chapo Guzman"
and "El Chapo Guzman" in 2011, filed by Alejandrina Gisselle
Guzman, who is believed to be his daughter. The applications -
for clothing and apparel, not movies - were denied on the
grounds that Guzman was a wanted man.
A search on the IMPI website shows a brand under the name
"El Chapo," first registered in 2006.
Local media did not explain how authorities knew at this
time that Guzman might be seeking a trademark to make a film.
Mexico has said it plans to extradite Guzman, head of the
Sinaloa drug cartel, to the United States, where he is wanted
for exporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine, methamphetamine and
heroin across the border.
Mexico has received guarantees from a court in Texas that if
it receives Guzman as part of his extradition, it will not seek
the death penalty against him, the Attorney General Office's
head of International Proceedings, Jose Manuel Merino, said in a
newspaper interview on Tuesday.
He added that the Mexican government will present a
"diplomatic note" to U.S. authorities so that no other U.S.
jurisdiction will be able to seek the death penalty, which is
outlawed in Mexico, against the extradited drug lord.
HOLLYWOOD TALE
An "essential" factor in Guzman's eventual arrest was the
drug lord's meeting with Hollywood star Sean Penn in Guzman's
remote mountaintop hideout in the Mexican state of Durango in
early October, Mexico's attorney general Arely Gomez said on
Monday.
A plan to make a film of Guzman's life got too complicated,
and discussions with Penn and Mexican actress Kate De Castillo
eventually resulted in a meeting about a magazine article, Penn
said in a piece featuring the fugitive drug boss published by
Rolling Stone magazine on Saturday.
Four days after the October 2 meeting with Penn, 25 Mexican
Marines raided the ranch at around 10 am, Loret De Mola reported
in a Tuesday broadcast from the hideout, code named "Mountain
Nest."
During the operation, code named Tlatelolco as it was
supposed to occur on the October 2 anniversary of a famous 1968
Mexico City massacre, one of the marines had Guzman in his
sites, but chose not to pull the trigger as Chapo had a young
girl in his arms, Loret de Mola said.
Instead, Chapo got away, he told authorities after his
capture on Friday, by scarpering down the side of a hill and
eventually meeting one of his bodyguards.
Together, they spent 10 days on the run, traveling only at
night, and relying on help from people living in the rural,
mountainous area, Loret de Mola said.
The Marines lost him, until the raid on his safe house in
the city of Los Mochis, in Guzman's native state of Sinaloa
early on Friday morning, when he nearly managed to escape again
through the city's sewer system before being picked up by
police.
RUSTIC RANCH
In a tour of the ranch, Loret de Mola showed where Guzman
lived, surrounded by his security detail.
With its own communications network, and surveillance posts
on the surrounding peaks, the rustic redoubt had everything the
drug boss needed, but was hardly befitting of a mega-rich drug
trafficker who was once on the Forbes list of billionaires.
The same could be said of his safe house in Los Mochis.
The drug kingpin initially gave Mexican security forces the
slip as they staged a dawn raid, opening a secret door hidden
behind a mirror in his walk-in bedroom closet, and descending
into a tunnel about 30 meters long that connected to the sewers.
The U.S. government wants Guzman, who is believed to be 58
years old, tried on charges ranging from money laundering to
drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.
Guzman, who is blamed for thousands of deaths in Mexico and
the United States from addiction and gang warfare, is facing
open federal indictments in seven U.S. jurisdictions.
