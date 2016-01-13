(Recasts with details of probe over Chapo meeting)
MEXICO CITY Jan 12 Mexico is not directly
investigating actors Sean Penn and Kate del Castillo for
secretly meeting with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, but
will look into the circumstances, a government spokesman said on
Tuesday.
The clandestine meeting in early October to discuss a
Rolling Stone magazine article was essential to finding the
fugitive drug lord, Mexico's attorney general said on Monday.
Guzman was recaptured on Friday in northwest Mexico and is
now back in the same maximum security prison he escaped from in
July via a tunnel that burrowed right up into his cell. The
magazine article by Penn was published on Saturday.
Deeply concerned that Guzman could escape for a third time,
Mexico has beefed up security at his prison, reinforcing the
floor of his cell and placing a guard on his door 24/7.
He is now being held in isolation in another part of the
prison, a Mexican security source said.
The improved security measures also include reducing the
number of inmates, quadrupling the number of cameras on the site
and moving Guzman randomly, without warning, to different parts
of the prison, Mexico government spokesman Eduardo Sanchez told
Reuters.
Before his brazen jailbreak last year, the notorious drug
boss instructed his lawyers to trademark his name, giving
Mexican authorities their first clue that he wanted to make a
film of his life, local media said on Tuesday.
During his previous 17 month stint behind bars, Guzman asked
his lawyers to begin the process of trade-marking his name with
the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), Mexican
journalist Carlos Loret de Mola said. However, IMPI denied his
request.
IMPI could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to documents seen by Reuters, IMPI rejected two
applications to trademark the names "Joaquin El Chapo Guzman"
and "El Chapo Guzman" in 2011, filed by Alejandrina Gisselle
Guzman, who is believed to be his daughter.
The applications - for clothing and apparel, not movies -
were denied on the grounds that Guzman was a wanted man.
A search on the IMPI website shows a brand under the name
"El Chapo," first registered in 2006.
Local media did not explain how authorities knew at this
time that Guzman might be seeking a trademark to make a film.
Mexico has said it plans to extradite Guzman, head of the
Sinaloa drug cartel, to the United States, where he is wanted
for exporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine, methamphetamine and
heroin across the border.
Mexico has received guarantees from a court in Texas that if
it receives Guzman as part of his extradition, it will not seek
the death penalty against him, the Attorney General Office's
head of International Proceedings, Jose Manuel Merino, said in a
newspaper interview on Tuesday.
He added that the Mexican government will present a
"diplomatic note" to U.S. authorities so that no other U.S.
jurisdiction will be able to seek the death penalty, which is
outlawed in Mexico, against the extradited drug lord.
The drug kingpin initially gave Mexican security forces the
slip as they staged a dawn raid, opening a secret door hidden
behind a mirror in his walk-in bedroom closet, and descending
into a tunnel about 30 meters long that connected to the drains.
Guzman and a top henchman stole a white Volkswagen Jetta at
gunpoint as they emerged from a drainage tunnel after crawling a
mile through an underground drain.
The car turned out to be a clunker, and they ditched it
after about a mile, stealing another car. They were then stopped
and captured by police shortly afterwards.
The U.S. government wants Guzman, who is believed to be 58
years old, tried on charges ranging from money laundering to
drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.
Guzman, who is blamed for thousands of deaths in Mexico and
the United States from addiction and gang warfare, is facing
open federal indictments in seven U.S. jurisdictions.
