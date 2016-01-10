Recaptured drug lord Joaquin ''El Chapo'' Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Actor Sean Penn's interview with drug boss Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman was one factor that led to Mexican security forces capturing the kingpin, a government source said on Saturday.

Mexico's government was aware of the interview and was closely monitoring Penn's movements, a second government source said.

The interview, in which Penn visited Guzman in his Mexican hideout prior to his arrest on Friday, was published by Rolling Stone magazine on Saturday evening.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Simon Gardner; Editing by Kieran Murray)