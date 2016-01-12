(Repeats story first published on Monday)
By Mica Rosenberg and Mark Hosenball
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 12 U.S. investigators
will examine actor Sean Penn's interactions with Joaquin "El
Chapo" Guzman, two U.S. government sources said on Monday, but
it is unclear if prosecutors would try to force the actor to
turn over information about his interview with the recaptured
drug kingpin.
Mexico is pressing the U.S. government, which has requested
Guzman's extradition, to find out more about Penn's dealings
with the infamous head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, according to
one U.S. government source who requested anonymity because he
was not authorized to speak publicly about the case.
Rolling Stone Magazine rushed Penn's 10,000-word article to
publication on Saturday after Mexican officials captured Guzman
in a dramatic raid, ending a months-long manhunt following his
July escape from a maximum security prison. The only interview
the drug lord is believed to have given in decades was brokered
with the help of the Mexican television star Kate del Castillo.
Mexico's Attorney General on Monday said her office has an
open line of investigation into Penn's meeting with Guzman,
saying their rendezvous - captured by Mexican surveillance - was
an "essential" element in the drug lord's arrest..
If U.S. authorities ultimately subpoena Penn or want him to
testify against Guzman, it would be difficult to force the actor
to reveal facts beyond the published interview, since he could
invoke "journalistic privilege," which in some cases protects
reporters from divulging information about their work, said
lawyers with expertise in U.S. media law.
The U.S. government sources could not confirm whether or not
authorities will subpoena Penn. The request to extradite Guzman
to the United States to face federal charges is still at a very
early stage and Mexico said the process could take years.
The question of journalistic privilege has been a hotly
debated topic in the United States, with federal courts
disagreeing on how much reporters are protected.
Representatives for Penn did not respond to a request for
comment. The actor told the Associated Press in a brief email
conversation that he has "nothin' to hide."
Mike Vigil, former DEA chief of international operations who
has been briefed on the Guzman investigation by U.S. and Mexican
law enforcement, said there is a "very strong possibility that
Penn and Del Castillo are going to have to testify."
Beyond requiring Penn to testify or hand over information,
it would be extremely unlikely that U.S. authorities would have
grounds to bring criminal charges against Penn himself, the
sources said.
Unless Penn aided and abetted Guzman in some way, the
Oscar-winning actor would not have a duty to disclose to
authorities that he was talking to a fugitive, legal experts
said.
MOVIE STAR AS JOURNALIST
Even though Penn is a well known actor and was traveling to
Mexico on his own dime, there is little doubt he was engaged in
a journalistic endeavor when he met with one of the world's most
wanted men, said George Freeman, director of the Media Law
Resource Center, a non-profit group in New York.
"Being a movie star wouldn't disqualify him from the
journalistic privilege," said Freeman.
Of particular interest to investigators could be Penn's
revelations that the drug lord discussed "a host of corrupt
major corporations" that helped Guzman launder money from his
vast criminal enterprise. The actor said he agreed not to
publish the company names.
A disclaimer on the article says it was submitted to Guzman
for approval before publication, a practice that several
renowned journalists and professional organizations have
criticized. The government could try to argue Penn's article is
not journalism and therefore not protected, but that argument
would be difficult to win, said Freeman.
Prosecutors might also try to say the actors were not
working as a journalists because Guzman's original interest in
connecting with Del Castillo was for a movie deal, according to
Penn's account.
"You would have to know all the facts, but making a movie is
creative activity and even if it is part of a business deal it
would be protected by the first amendment," said Theodore
Boutrous, an attorney in California who represented Time Inc in
a case that also involved the New York Times journalist Judith
Miller. Miller went to jail for refusing to testify in a case.
Depending on where Guzman is tried, it could make a
difference in how the courts would treat potential testimony
from Penn.
Guzman has been charged in seven separate U.S. indictments
stretching back to 1995 and but Chicago and New York are the
leading contenders to host the high profile trial, according to
former U.S. law enforcement officials.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has
jurisdiction over Chicago has questioned whether any privilege
exists for journalists in any context. Meanwhile, the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, which handles cases out of New York,
has ruled that the party requesting a subpoena must prove the
confidential information sought from a journalist is both highly
relevant to the case and not attainable through any other
source, raising the bar for prosecutors.
David Schultz, an attorney who defends journalists and news
organizations at Levine, Sullivan, Koch & Schulz in New York,
said the split in the courts raises more questions than answers.
"Whether or not he would have any privilege at all is pretty
much in the air," said Schultz.
