Jan 15 Actor Sean Penn regrets the fallout from
his Rolling Stone article on Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo"
Guzman, which was aimed at discussing the drug war, Penn said in
an interview released Friday with journalist and talk show host
Charlie Rose.
"I have a terrible regret," Penn told CBS This Morning
co-host Rose in the interview recorded late Thursday in Santa
Monica. "I have a regret that the entire discussion about this
article ignores its purpose, which was to try to contribute to
this discussion about the policy on the War on Drugs."
Guzman was recaptured last week, six months after staging a
spectacular prison break through a tunnel in his cell floor.
While on the run, Guzman met secretly with Penn at a jungle
hideout - a move the government says was "essential" to his
capture.
The article based on the interview by Penn, 55, was
published in Rolling Stone magazine on Saturday, and quotes
Guzman boasting about his drug shipments and the laundering of
money through major Mexican and foreign companies.
The actor refuted claims that his interview led to El
Chapo's arrest.
"There is this myth about the visit that we made, my
colleagues and I with El Chapo, that it was... 'essential' to
his capture," Penn said.
He said he had met with Guzman "many weeks" and in a
location far from the capture.
Mexican officials wanted to encourage drug cartels to blame
Guzman's capture on the meeting, Penn said, because the
government was embarrassed that Penn and his coworkers found the
drug kingpin before they could.
Penn said he could be in danger but was not afraid of
potential threats.
He did not say who had organized the meeting with Guzman,
but said he had a contact "facilitate an invitation."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bernadette Baum)