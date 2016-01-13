Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin ''Chapo'' Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rolling Stone/Handout via Reuters

MEXICO CITY Mexico is not directly investigating the actors Sean Penn or Kate Del Castillo for meeting with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, but it will look into the circumstances of their meeting, government spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The secret meeting between Hollywood star Penn and the world's most-wanted drug boss in early October was essential to finding the fugitive, Mexico's attorney general said on Monday.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner)