LOS ANGELES Jan 13 The saga of drug lord
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was captured on Friday in Mexico,
is a good fit for one Los Angeles clothing company.
Guzman was photographed in a shirt from apparel firm Barabas
shaking hands with Sean Penn in an image accompanying the
actor's recent Rolling Stone article about the fugitive.
Barabas quickly capitalized on the drug kingpin's taste for
the abstract-design shirt that features bright blue stripes,
posting on its Facebook page, "EL CHAPO GUZMAN WEARING BARABAS
SHIRT!"
Later, the firm said in another post that high traffic had
temporarily crashed its website, Barabasmen.com
On Wednesday, the website was back up, with side-by-side
photos of the Guzman-Penn meeting, and a handsomely coiffed male
model in the same Barabas shirt. "Most wanted shirt," read a
caption under the pictures.
Mexico's government says it plans to extradite Guzman to the
United States, where he is wanted on charges including drug
trafficking, kidnapping and murder.
