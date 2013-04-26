BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez said Friday it would pay 2.98 billion pesos ($245 million) to buy Nutrisa, a frozen yogurt and food supplement chain.
Grupo Herdez said it would pay 91 pesos a share for 100 percent of Nutrisa, which reported sales of 1.14 billion pesos ($93.70 million) during the whole of last year.
Herdez had already said it would purchase 67 percent of Nutrisa for 91 pesos a share and that it would make an offer for the remaining third of the company.
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.