(Corrects spelling of health minister's last name)
By Ioan Grillo
MEXICO CITY Feb 23 While Mexico grapples
with relentless drug-related violence, a group of Mexican
scientists is working on a vaccine that could reduce addiction
to one of the world's most notorious narcotics: heroin.
Researchers at the country's National Institute of
Psychiatry say they have successfully tested the vaccine on mice
and are preparing to test it on humans.
The vaccine, which has been patented in the United States,
works by making the body resistant to the effects of heroin, so
users would no longer get a rush of pleasure when they smoke or
inject it.
"It would be a vaccine for people who are serious addicts,
who have not had success with other treatments and decide to use
this application to get away from drugs," the institute's
director Maria Elena Medina said Thursday.
Scientists worldwide have been searching for drug addiction
vaccines for several years, but none have yet been fully
developed and released on the market.
One group at the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse has
reported significant progress in a vaccine for cocaine.
However, the Mexican scientists appear to be close to making
a breakthrough on a heroin vaccine and have received funds from
the U.S. institute as well as the Mexican government.
During the tests, mice were given access to deposits of
heroin over an extended period of time. Those given the vaccine
showed a huge drop in heroin consumption, giving the institute
hope that it could also work on people, Medina said.
Kim Janda, a scientist working on his own narcotics vaccines
at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, said
that based on some earlier research papers he had read, the
Mexican vaccine could function but with some shortcomings.
"It could be reasonably effective but maybe too general and
affect too many different types of opioids as well as heroin,"
Janda said.
Mexico, a major drug producing and transit country for drugs
smuggled into the United States, has a growing drug addiction
problem. Health Secretary Jose Cordova recently said
the country now has some 450,000 hard drug addicts, particularly
along the trafficking corridors of the U.S. border.
Mexican gangsters grow opium poppies in the Sierra Madre
mountains and convert them into heroin known as Black Tar and
Mexican Mud, which are smuggled over the Rio Grande.
Every year, the heroin trade provides billions of dollars to
gangs like the Sinaloa Cartel and the Zetas. Since 2006, cartel
violence has claimed the lives of over 47,000 people in Mexico.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Lebrija; Editing by Anthony
Boadle)