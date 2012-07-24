UPDATE 2-Third French death confirmed after London Bridge attack
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican homebuilder Homex posted on Tuesday a near 5 percent rise in second-quarter profit driven by higher sales.
The company earned 530.4 million pesos ($40 million) in the April-June period, up from 507 million pesos a year earlier. Quarterly revenues were 7.2 billion pesos, up from 5.5 billion pesos in the year-ago period.
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring entry to Qataris.