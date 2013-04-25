BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican homebuilder Homex on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit.
The company reported a net gain of 95.265 million pesos ($7.7 million), compared to a sharply higher profit of 729.97 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: