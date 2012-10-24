MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican homebuilder Homex
said on Wednesday it is on track to deliver two jails
it is building for the government by year-end, a goal some
analysts still see as a long shot considering the project was
less than 70 percent complete as of September.
Homex has already accounted for government funding for the
construction of the prisons. On Tuesday, the company said its
third-quarter profit surged 173 percent, boosted by this
project.
"Even though the company was able to keep working capital
requirements for the housing business stable ... it was not able
to accelerate the construction of penitentiaries as the market
expected, in our view," Credit Suisse said in a research report.
The company will start receiving an additional 1.1 billion
Mexican pesos ($84.85 million) from the government for the
operation of each of the two federal prisons starting in early
2013, which include laundry, food and maintenance services.
Homex has a 20-year concession to run these facilities.
"The market focus has remained on Homex's penitentiaries as
a significant value driver for the coming years. Market concern
that Homex may not finish the projects on time should be a
short-term negative for the shares," the brokerage added.
Homex shares traded 1.38 percent higher at 29.35 pesos early
on Wednesday, but are down 24 percent in the year to date.