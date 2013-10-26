MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilders Homex and Geo, which are struggling under heavy debt loads and flagging sales, said on Friday they would delay publishing their third-quarter results.

Homex said it would post its results no later than Nov. 12, while Geo also said it was postponing its latest results after not issuing its second-quarter earnings.

Homex said in a regulatory filing: "The company has been in the process of restructuring, which has led to enormous amounts of extra work for those working at the company, who are themselves in charge of a reduced workforce."

Mexico's homebuilders like Homex, Geo and Urbi were dropped from Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index after failing to file their second-quarter results in a timely manner.