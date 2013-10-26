MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilders Homex
and Geo, which are struggling under heavy
debt loads and flagging sales, said on Friday they would delay
publishing their third-quarter results.
Homex said it would post its results no later than Nov. 12,
while Geo also said it was postponing its latest results after
not issuing its second-quarter earnings.
Homex said in a regulatory filing: "The company has been in
the process of restructuring, which has led to enormous amounts
of extra work for those working at the company, who are
themselves in charge of a reduced workforce."
Mexico's homebuilders like Homex, Geo and Urbi
were dropped from Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index
after failing to file their second-quarter results in a timely
manner.