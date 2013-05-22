MEXICO CITY May 22 Creditors of struggling Mexican homebuilder Homex could seek accelerated payment of the company's debt after Homex missed payments on derivative positions, according to a filing on Wednesday.

Failure to meet payments due on derivatives "arguably" constitutes an event of default on debt owed by Mexico's second-largest homebuilder, the company said in its delayed annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company at the end of December had a total of $900 million in three bonds due in 2015, 2019 and 2020, according to its fourth-quarter report.

But in the filing with the SEC, the company said its bonds, or senior guaranteed notes, totaled 11.6892 million Mexican pesos ($900,000 using the company's 12.988 peso conversion rate) at the end of December and are due in 2015, 2019 and 2020.

A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking clarification of the total debt amount disclosed to the SEC.

Barclays' Mexico unit and Credit Suisse are suing Homex in New York courts over missed payments on derivative positions.

"Certain (of these) matters arguably have resulted in an event of default under the terms of the Company's Senior Guaranteed Notes," Homex said in the regulatory filing.

"Depending upon future actions by such note holders which are beyond the control of the Company, such Senior Guaranteed Notes might be accelerated and come due in 2013," the filing said.

Separately, Homex said that Bank of America's Mexico unit is also suing the company in Mexican courts for an unpaid credit line of 385 million pesos that came due this year.