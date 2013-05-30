MEXICO CITY May 30 Struggling Mexican
homebuilder Homex has hired J.P. Morgan
Securities to be its financial adviser as the company faces
mounting debt problems, Homex said on Thursday in a statement to
the Mexican stock exchange.
Homex, Mexico's second-largest homebuilder, said the New
York-based financial management firm will evaluate the company's
finances and sketch out alternatives aimed at turning the
company around.
No further details were given.
Last week, Homex said in its delayed annual filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that failure to meet
payments due on derivatives "arguably" constitutes an event of
default on debt owed by the company.
Homex at the end of December had a total of $900 million in
three bonds due in 2015, 2019 and 2020, according to its
fourth-quarter report.
Barclays' Mexico unit and Credit Suisse are suing Homex in
New York courts over missed payments on derivative positions.
Homex, like domestic rivals Geo and Urbi
, has been struggling to make debt payments amid a
slump in home sales.