MEXICO CITY, June 24 The family that founded
Homex, Mexico's second-biggest homebuilder, sold more of its
shares this month, adding to woes for the company that is
struggling under a heavy debt load.
The De Nicolas family sold 1,196,667 of Homex's U.S.-listed
shares, cutting its stake to 17.09 percent of the
company from 17.44 percent on June 7, according to a regulatory
filing.
The family, which has been selling off its stake since
April, sold the shares in June to meet margin calls related to
loans from 2008, 2009 and 2010, the filing said. The family has
cut its stake by almost 40 percent since April to meet margin
calls on loans, filings show.
Homex's Mexican-listed shares have fallen 74
percent this year, as sales of its suburban homes have dried up
and it has missed payments on debt and derivative positions.
The company and the De Nicolas family have declined to
respond to requests seeking an explanation of the loans and
stock sales.
Homex Chief Executive Gerardo de Nicolas, and president of
the board Eustaquio de Nicolas, are among the family members
that have sold shares.
Homex said last month it hired JPMorgan to act as financial
advisor as it seeks to turn its business around.