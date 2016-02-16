BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexican homebuilder Urbi on Tuesday said it will start expanding its business again after completing a restructuring under bankruptcy protection.
The company, once Mexico's No. 3 homebuilder, was forced to follow its larger peers Homex and Geo and restructure its outsize debt load after sales of their cheap, single-unit homes slumped. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.