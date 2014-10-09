BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexican hotel chain Hoteles City Express said on Thursday it had sold 2.35 billion pesos ($176.11 million) in shares in a follow-on offering to continue developing new hotel projects.
Foreign investors bought up a bigger portion of the 100 million shares at 23.5 pesos each, while Mexican investors purchased about 36 percent, the company said in a statement to Mexico's bourse. The offering did not include a green shoe of 15 million additional shares.
Founded in 2002, Hoteles City Express runs 90 hotels in Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, which are mainly aimed at lower-end business travelers. (1 US dollar = 13.3440 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera)
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessalonki Port with 231.9 million euros, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.