(Corrects second paragraph to show 68 percent of land reserves qualify for subsidies)

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's government said on Friday it would offer 1.5 billion pesos ($115.16 million) in additional subsidies for the country's homebuilders, a 25.9 percent boost from what has already been allocated this year to help a sector hit by slowing sales and liquidity problems.

The housing subsidies, which will be freed up immediately, will cover 68 percent of existing land reserves in Mexico's new national registry, the country's minister for land development Jorge Carlos Ramirez told a news conference.

Mexico's government has said it wants homebuilders to focus on infill developments in urban areas, after a housing plan that prioritized cheap suburban projects during the last decade led to thousands of abandoned homes.

Some 5.8 billion pesos in subsidies have already been offered this year, and the new allocation will bring the total close to last year's subsidies of 7.5 billion pesos.

Mexicans are increasingly choosing to look for homes closer to offices and schools, which has caused sales of cheap suburban homes built by the country's largest homebuilders to plummet in the last year.

Mexico's three largest homebuilders, Geo, Homex and Urbi, are facing a liquidity crunch and seeking to restructure debt.

Latin America's second-largest economy has a housing deficit of about 9 million homes, according to recent government estimates. ($1 = 13.0259 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Writing by David Alire Garcia)