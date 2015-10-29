UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Shares of Mexican construction firm ICA plunged more than 16 percent on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results.
The net loss at ICA more than tripled in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier to 2.507 billion pesos ($148 million), hit by rising financing costs caused by the weak peso. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level