MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Shares in Mexican construction firm ICA fell more than 11 percent on Friday, reaching their lowest level in more than a month.

Shares in the company, which earlier this week posted a third-quarter net loss that more than tripled from the same period a year earlier, were down 11.36 percent at 6.32 pesos ($0.38).

($1 = 16.5322 pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)