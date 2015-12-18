BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Shares of embattled ICA plunged in early trading on Friday after the Mexican construction firm announced it was working on a restructuring plan and launched a major corporate reshuffle.
The stock fell over 25 percent to 3.9 pesos per share after also confirming it would default on a $31 million bond payment that was due on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
* Gordon Hicks appointed chief executive officer of BGIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: