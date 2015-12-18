MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Shares of embattled ICA plunged in early trading on Friday after the Mexican construction firm announced it was working on a restructuring plan and launched a major corporate reshuffle.

The stock fell over 25 percent to 3.9 pesos per share after also confirming it would default on a $31 million bond payment that was due on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)