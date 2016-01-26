BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
MEXICO CITY Jan 26 Trading in shares of embattled Mexican construction firm ICA was suspended after the stock rose over 12 percent in early trading on Tuesday.
Hit by a heavy dollar debt load, a sinking peso, and a cash crunch from fewer projects, ICA has announced it would default on two interest payments of about $37 million. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing