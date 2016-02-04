BRIEF-Qualcomm and Google to enable Daydream standalone VR headsets
MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Shares of embattled Mexican construction company ICA fell on Thursday by around 6 percent amid concerns the cash-strapped company is heading towards bankruptcy.
Late on Wednesday, Reuters reported that ICA will not make a $22.25 million interest payment due on Feb. 4, two people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage: