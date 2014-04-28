BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican construction company ICA swung to a loss of 23.8 million pesos ($1.82 million) in the first quarter after posting a profit of 164 million pesos in the same period a year earlier, it said on Monday. ($1 = 13.06 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.