BRIEF-PPG withdraws offer for Akzo Nobel
* PPG ANNOUNCES DECISION TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL AND NOT PURSUE OFFER FOR AKZONOBEL
* Builder loses 161.5 million pesos in quarter
* Costs, financing expenses hit bottom line
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA said on Wednesday said it lost money in the fourth quarter due to higher costs and financing expenses.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 161.5 million pesos ($12.5 million) compared to 127 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
ICA said it saw a 35 million peso foreign exchange loss while interest payments rose 88 percent to 852.9 million pesos.
Revenues rose 3.4 percent to 12.503 billion pesos from 12.085 billion in the year earlier period, but the cost of sales rose 5.6 percent.
LONDON, June 1 Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifting energy company shares, on expectations the United States will withdraw from a global pact to fight climate change, while China's yuan shrugged off weak factory data to hit a seven-month high against the dollar.