BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday it foresees capital expenditure of 3.5 billion pesos ($263.02 million) this year, the day after the company reported a return to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013.
"For the capex for the full 2014, we're estimating 3.5 billion pesos investment," ICA's Chief Financial Officer Victor Bravo said in a conference call with analysts.
On Wednesday, the company reported a profit of 681 million pesos in the three months to end-December, after making a loss of 399 million pesos in the same period last year.
Shares in the company were up 1.52 percent at 22.03 pesos in early trading.
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.