MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday it foresees capital expenditure of 3.5 billion pesos ($263.02 million) this year, the day after the company reported a return to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013.

"For the capex for the full 2014, we're estimating 3.5 billion pesos investment," ICA's Chief Financial Officer Victor Bravo said in a conference call with analysts.

On Wednesday, the company reported a profit of 681 million pesos in the three months to end-December, after making a loss of 399 million pesos in the same period last year.

Shares in the company were up 1.52 percent at 22.03 pesos in early trading.